Kerala government has witnessed the worst single-day spike in the state in terms of Covid-19 cases. The state registered a total of 22,414 fresh Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths. The state also reported that 5,431 people recovered from the disease. The death toll has also reached 5,000.

In order to expedite the immunisation process against Covid-19, the state government has also announced that they will be providing the vaccine to all citizens. The announcement comes after Serum Institute of India's recent announcement that Covishield vaccine will be sold to private hospitals at a price of ₹600 and ₹400 for state governments. The same rate will also apply to central government procurement once the existing contract for ₹150 a dose ends, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

In response to the SII announcement, Kerala CM said, "the state governments have been asked to buy vaccines. But states are already going through a financial burden because of Covid-19. Instead of pushing states to further economic crisis, the Centre should give vaccines to the states for free."

The state has also announced that it is not going to implement any lockdown at the present juncture. Instead, people are being asked to follow the COVID guidelines strictly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state government will be convening a meeting of all political parties to discuss the Covid-19 situation. Also, a meeting with private hospitals will also be held to discuss & take suggestions on Covid management

