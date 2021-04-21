In order to expedite the immunisation process against Covid-19, the state government has also announced that they will be providing the vaccine to all citizens. The announcement comes after Serum Institute of India's recent announcement that Covishield vaccine will be sold to private hospitals at a price of ₹600 and ₹400 for state governments. The same rate will also apply to central government procurement once the existing contract for ₹150 a dose ends, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

