THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the highest single day spike, Kerala on Thursday reported 94 positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths in the state taking the infection count to 1,588 and fatalities to 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Palakkad native Meenakshi Ammal, Shabnaz (Malappuram) and Xavier (Kollam) succumbed and were tested positive for the deadly virus.

"Of the 94 new cases in state today, 47 came to the state from abroad, 37 from other states, and seven contracted the disease through contact," Vijayan said.

He also informed that 39 people were cured today.

"A total of 1,70,065 people are under observation in the state out of which, 1,487 are in hospital," he said.

He also said out of the 37 cases from other states, 23 came from Maharashtra, eight from Tamil Nadu, three from Delhi, two from Gujarat and one from Rajasthan.

