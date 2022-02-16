As many as 12,223 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 64,40,371, according to the state health department.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,944 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,562 and Kottayam 1,062.

Of the new cases, 88 were health workers, 33 from outside the state and 11,046 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,056.

The southern state had reported 11,776 fresh cases on Tuesday after the daily infections had dropped below 10,000 on Monday.

Further, Kerala, on Wednesday, also reported 338 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 63,019.

Of the new fatalities, 25 were reported in the last 24 hours, 118 were those that occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 195 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 21,906 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,62,770.

As the number of recoveries was more than the new Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 1,13,798. On Tuesday, the number of active cases was 1,23,825.

A total of many as 77,598 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 2,32,052 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,26,887 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,165 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the central government on Wednesday asked states to review and alter the additional Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in infections.

“In view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. However, while effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions," wrote Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states.

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation are showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity," he added.

