Kerala, which recently reported more than 58 deaths and hospitalisation due to food poisoning, is witnessing an outbreak of another mysterious disease--the ‘Tomato flu’. As per the media reports, the rare viral disease has infected more than 80 children in the state who are below five years of age. All the cases of Tomato flu have been reported from the Kollam district.

What is Tomato flu?

As per the media reports, tomato flu causes rashes and blisters on the infected child's body. Since the color of the rashes is red, therefore the unidentified fever has been given the name 'Tomato flu'.

It is unclear what is the cause behind Tomato flu--a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.

Tomato flu symptoms

The symptoms of tomato flue are--skin irritation, body ache, tiredness, nausea, sneezing, coughing, dehydration, stomach ache, joint swelling, discoloration of hands, knees, buttocks, and dehydration.

Tomato flu-How to deal with it

The first and foremost thing is to take a doctor's consultation if any of the aforementioned symptoms appear. The infected child must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Proper rest along with proper hydration is advised.

Tomato flu surveillance in Tamil Nadu

As a step against the spread of the tomato flu in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, a medical team is carrying out tests on those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes, and other illnesses - symptoms of such flu - at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said on Tuesday. Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in Anganwadi.