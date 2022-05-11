Kerala sees outbreak of 'Tomato flu'. Check symptoms and other details

As a step against the spread of the tomato flu in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, a medical team is carrying out tests on those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes, and other illnesses - symptoms of such flu - at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said on Tuesday. Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in Anganwadi.