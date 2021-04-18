Kerala has reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in a day. The state has also registered 25 deaths in the same time span. The state has also recorded 4,565 new recoveries in 24 hours.

The current total death toll of the state stands at 4,929. A total of 11,40,486 Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state, so far.

Kerala Health Department has claimed that everyone coming to Kerala from other states should register on e-Jagratha portal. The department also said that those who have been vaccinated also should carry out RTPCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state.

The department further added that those who are not vaccinated should undergo RTPCR test as soon as they arrive in Kerala and remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the examination are received.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday requested Vice-Chancellors of various universities to postpone all offline examinations due to the soaring COVID-19 cases amid call by the Opposition Congress to cancel all the examinations.

Reacting to Khan's suggestion, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Ramesh Chennithala came out against conducting the examinations when the country was witnessing the second COVID-19 wave.

"With Kerala reporting 13,000 new virus cases, it is irresponsible that the 6th Semester B.A/B.Sc exams of Kerala University are still scheduled from April 19. Could the University & Govt please postpone or cancel these exams? ", Tharoor tweeted.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP later said the Governor has assured that the matter would be considered

