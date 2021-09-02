For the third consecutive day, Kerala reported over 30,000 coronavirus cases. With 32,097 new infections registered today, the active tally touched 2,40,186. The test positivity rate is 18.41%, as per the state health bulletin.

The state recorded 32,803 new cases, and 173 deaths on Wednesday, while on Tuesday, it had reported 30,203 fresh cases and 115 deaths.

Today, among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,334 cases followed by Ernakulam (3,768), Kozhikode (3,531), Palakkad (2,998), Kollam (2,908), Malappuram (2,664), Thiruvananthapuram (2,440), Kottayam (2,121), Alappuzha (1,709), Kannur (1,626), Pathanamthitta (1,267), Idukki (1,164) and Wayanad (1,012), the release said.

Of the new cases, 98 were health workers, 102 from outside the state and 30,456 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,441 cases, the release said.

A total of 188 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 21,149. Meanwhile, in the same time span 21,634 people recovered from the deadly disease.

A total of 1,74,307 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

