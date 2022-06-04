For the past five consecutive days, Kerala has reported over 1000 coronavirus cases every day and a total of 48 COVID-related deaths have been logged in the same time span. Owing to this, Health Minister Veena George has called a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

Kerala on Saturday logged as many as 1,544 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the active tally to 7,972. "Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the health minister told PTI.

However, there is no need to panic, George said, and further urged all in the state to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The state had recorded 1,197 new positive cases and five deaths on May 31. On June 1, the state reported 1,370 cases and six deaths, whereas on June 2 the new cases were 1,278 and 20 COVID-19-related deaths. There were 1,465 new cases and 13 deaths on June 3. The COVID-19 dashboard of Kerala shows that the state has 65,63,910 confirmed cases till now and 69,790 coronavirus-related deaths.

3 districts account for most number of cases

The high-level meeting noted that 3 districts - Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam - are witnessing maximum number of cases and officials in these districts have been instructed to conduct more tests. The health department also instructed the district authorities to create awareness among the people to take the second dose and the precautionary dose at the regular intervals.

COVID vaccination in the state

Noting all above 18 years have taken the first dose of vaccine, Minister later said “the second dose vaccination in the same age group is 88%. Till now, 22% of people have taken the precautionary dose. Vaccines will be ensured to all students."