Kerala for the second straight day reported over 20,000 cases in 24 hours. It recorded 23,260 fresh Covid cases and 131 deaths. While death numbers have come down, infection count is slightly higher than what was reported on Thursday — 22,182. In the same time, 20,388 people recovered, taking active tally to 1,88,926. Thursday's numbers too were higher than the previous day when the state reported 17,681 new cases.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that almost 68% of the total Covid cases reported in India were from Kerala. "Almost 68 per cent of the total cases reported nationally are from Kerala. Kerala has over 1.99 lakh active cases, while five other states — Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra -- have more than 10,000 active cases," Bhushan said during a press conference.

During a press conference, Niti Aayog-Health member VK Paul said that he was happy to see Covid cases were stabilising in the southern state. At one point, the state was reporting over 30,000 cases. However, the numbers came down to about half this week.

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that over 80% of the population which was eligible for vaccination in the state had been administered the first dose of vaccine.

The chief minister said that over 32% of the population eligible for vaccination have received both jabs of the vaccine. He said the his government's endeavour was to ensure that all those above 18 years of age are administered the first dose of vaccine by the end of September and both doses in 2-3 months time.

Speaking to the media about the pandemic situation in the state, Vijayan said that there was an increase in the number of people who are reaching hospitals late after getting infected by Covid and that this trend was not heartening or encouraging.

