Kerala recorded a surprise rise in new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, logging 24,296 fresh infections. This is the second time after May 26 the southern time has crossed the 24,000-mark in terms of daily addition to Covid case tally.

Kerala had seen 24,166 fresh Covid-19 cases on May 27. Since then, the state came close to the 24,000 mark twice, once on May 29 with 23,513 news cases, and then on August 3 with 23,676 cases.

After May 29, Kerala crossed the 20,000-mark on July 27 when it reported 22,129 fresh cases and since then it has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases on almost every day.

After May 29, the state crossed the 20,000 mark on July 27, when it regiostered 22,129 new Covid-19 cases. Since then, it has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases on almost every day.

On Tuesday, Kerala saw 24,296 fresh cases and 173 deaths, pushing the total case tally to 38,51,984 and death toll to 19,757. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 18.04 per cent from 15.63 per cent on Monday.

As many as 19,349 people were cured since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 36,72,357. There are 1,59,335 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 1,34,706 samples were tested for Covid-19 and the TPR was found to be 18.04 per cent. So far, 3,04,53,773 samples have been tested in Kerala.

Among districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 3,149 cases, followed by Thrissur (3,046), Kozhikode (2,875), Malappuram (2,778), Palakkad (2,212), Kollam (1,762), Kottayam (1,474), Thiruvananthapuram (1,435), Kannur (1,418), Alappuzha (1,107) and Pathanamthitta (1,031).

Of the new cases, 90 were health workers, 118 from outside the state and 22,775 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,313 cases.

There are currently 4,67,051 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,41,012 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,039 in hospitals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.