Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said the state government will ensure that self-quarantine rules are strictly followed in the state. The minister's statement comes after a man who returned from a non-high risk country tested positive for new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Notably, a man who returned from Congo had tested positive for a new variant of Covid-19 in the state. As per the officials, he had visited shopping malls and restaurants before he was tested positive. He now has a large contact list. The government statement said those who might have come in his contact must get in touch with the health authorities.

Kerala on Wednesday confirmed that four more persons, including three women, have tested positive for Omicron in the state. Of these, two were the wife (38) and mother-in-law (67) of the 39-year-old man who was the first one in the state to test positive for the new variant. He and his wife had recently returned from the UK. Of the remaining two, the woman (22) was a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the 37-year-old man, from Ernakulam, had come back from Congo recently, the release said.

The caseload of the Omicron Covid-19 variant is rising each day in India. National capital Delhi on Thursday reported four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. With this, the total cases of the new variant reached 77 in India. The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra, with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.

In Kerala, after four more people were infected with Omicron, the tally has reached to five.

With PTI inputs

