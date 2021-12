Kerala on Wednesday confirmed that four more persons, including three women, have tested positive for Omicron in the state. Of these, two were the wife (38) and mother-in-law (67) of the 39-year-old man who was the first one in the state to test positive for the new variant. He and his wife had recently returned from the UK. Of the remaining two, the woman (22) was a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the 37-year-old man, from Ernakulam, had come back from Congo recently, the release said.

