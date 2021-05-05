OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala sets up Covid-19 helpline for hearing impaired

At a time when the COVID-19 cases are surging, the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), an autonomous organisation here and the State Disaster Management Authority, have jointly set up a 24 X 7 Covid-19 helpline exclusively for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The facility is primarily meant for answering queries and concerns related to the pandemic and extending counselling to stress-related issues.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sign language interpreters will be available to attend the WhatsApp video calls made to the helpline, an official statement said here.

The helpline will also reply to queries related to monsoon and the preparedness for and management of the season, it added.

The Helpline numbers are: 9446750983, 9496918178, 9249505723. PTI LGK BN BALA BN BALA

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout