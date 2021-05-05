The facility is primarily meant for answering queries and concerns related to the pandemic and extending counselling to stress-related issues
Sign language interpreters will be available to attend the WhatsApp video calls made to the helpline
At a time when the COVID-19 cases are surging, the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), an autonomous organisation here and the State Disaster Management Authority, have jointly set up a 24 X 7 Covid-19 helpline exclusively for the deaf and hard of hearing.
