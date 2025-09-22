Kerala shocker: Husband hacks wife to death, confesses to murder on Facebook Live in Kollam

In a chilling incident on Monday, a 39-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by her husband at Koothanadi, near Punalur, in Kollam district of Kerala.

The husband allegedly hacked her to death before announcing the crime on Facebook Live.

The victim was identified as Shalini, a resident of Koothanadi, Placheri, Valakkodu.

Shalini’s husband, 42-year-old Isaac, later surrendered at the Punalur police station.

The police have registered an FIR and are further investigating the matter.

According to the FIR, the couple had marital issues.

"At around 6.30 am, when Shalini went near the pipeline behind the kitchen to take a bath, the accused attacked her with a knife, inflicting deep injuries on her neck, chest, and back," the FIR said.

Immediately after the crime, Isaac broadcasted a two-minute video on Facebook Live, confessing to the murder and making several allegations against Shalini.

In the video, the accused claimed that she had never obeyed him, had moved to live with her mother, and had recently returned home only to demand to leave again.

Isaac further accused his wife of misusing jewellery to purchase a vehicle and expressed his resentment over her employment and active participation in political party meetings.

Following the live broadcast, he proceeded to the local police station and informed the cops that he had murdered his wife.

A police team soon reached Isaac’s house and found Shalini lying dead.

A police official said that Shalini’s body was later shifted to the hospital.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the couple’s 19-year-old son.

Isaac, who is a Gulf returnee, worked as a rubber tapper. Shalini worked as a helper at a nearby school.

"After Isaac regularly assaulted his wife, she started living with her mother. Recently, she returned and stayed upstairs. The murder took place when Shalini was getting ready to go to work," the police said.