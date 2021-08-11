Kerala: Shops in malls to reopen from today; Covid caseload surges to 35.86 lakh

The Kerala government has decided that "no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted during the above-mentioned festivals in the State", the order said. Besides that from August 12 onwards, special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in the Panchayats or urban wards where the infection spread is critical and the Weekly Infection PopulationRatio (WIPR) is above 8. It further said that for Sabarimala pilgrimage and 'darshan' from August 15, a maximum of 15,000 devotees per day would be permitted and virtual queue registration will continue for crowd management.