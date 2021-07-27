Showing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, Kerala reported over 22,000 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours. As per the state health bulletin, as many as 22,129 new cases were reported today, pushing the infection caseload to 33,05,245. Currently, the state has 1,45,371 active COVID cases.





Five districts in the state reported more than 2,000 fresh cases, with Malappuram leading the fray with 4,037. Thrissur was next with 2,623, followed by Kozhikode 2,397, Ernakulam 2,352, Palakkad 2,115, Kollam 1,914, Kottayam 1,136, Thiruvananthapuram 1,100, Kannur 1,072 and Alappuzha 1,064. Of the new cases, 116 are health workers, 124 had come from outside the state and 20,914 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 975 cases, the release said.

Also, 156 deaths were logged in the same time span pushing the toll to 16,326.

The health department further notified that cumulatively 31,43,038 people recovered from the deadly virus. As many as 13,145 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1,79,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 12.35 per cent. The cumulative number of specimens examined so far is 2,65,36,792. There are currently 4,36,387 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,09,931 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,266 in hospitals. There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent, the state government release said.

