Kerala shows massive surge in fresh COVID cases; 22,129 new infections in 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, 1,79,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 12.35 per cent. The cumulative number of specimens examined so far is 2,65,36,792. There are currently 4,36,387 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,09,931 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,266 in hospitals. There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent, the state government release said.