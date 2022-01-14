OPEN APP
The Kerala government on Friday decided to suspend offline classes for students up to standard 9, reported news agency ANI.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This comes as Kerala reported 13,468 new Covid-19 cases and twenty-one deaths during the last 24 hours ending Thursday evening. 

There are 13,468 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

A total of 96 deaths were added to the covid death list as per the new guidelines of the central government. The total death toll mounted to 50,269.

As many as 3,252 people have recovered from the infection.

