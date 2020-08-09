THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram district following heavy rainfall in the region, said the district administration on Sunday.

The shutters of Aruvikkara dam have also been opened, as the catchment areas of both the dams are receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shiva temple located in Aluva continues to stay submerged in the water despite the water level of Periyar river going down. The river had swelled up due to heavy downpour from the past couple of days.

Locals of the area could be seen removing debris from around the temple.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red, orange and yellow alert for rainfall in various districts of Kerala. Red alert has been issued for Alapuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts, orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

