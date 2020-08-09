Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Kerala: Shutters of Neyyar dam opened after heavy rain
Kochi: A man wades through a flood affected area during heavy rainfall, in Kochi, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Kerala: Shutters of Neyyar dam opened after heavy rain

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST ANI

  • Four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram district following heavy rainfall in the region
  • The shutters of Aruvikkara dam have also been opened

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram district following heavy rainfall in the region, said the district administration on Sunday.

Four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram district following heavy rainfall in the region, said the district administration on Sunday.

The shutters of Aruvikkara dam have also been opened, as the catchment areas of both the dams are receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday.

The shutters of Aruvikkara dam have also been opened, as the catchment areas of both the dams are receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, Shiva temple located in Aluva continues to stay submerged in the water despite the water level of Periyar river going down. The river had swelled up due to heavy downpour from the past couple of days.

Locals of the area could be seen removing debris from around the temple.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red, orange and yellow alert for rainfall in various districts of Kerala. Red alert has been issued for Alapuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts, orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated