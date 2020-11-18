Home >News >India >Kerala: Smuggled gold worth 1.04 crore seized from train passengers
1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 09:08 AM IST ANI

Kochi: The Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) on Tuesday seized 1.989 kilograms of smuggled gold bars and cut-pieces from two passengers traveling on a train from Chennai to Alleppey.

The seized gold has a market value of about 1.04 crore.

As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport.

