Kerala: Smuggled gold worth 1.04 crore seized from train passengers

Kochi: The Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) on Tuesday seized 1.989 kilograms of smuggled gold bars and cut-pieces from two passengers traveling on a train from Chennai to Alleppey.

The seized gold has a market value of about ₹1.04 crore.

The seized gold has a market value of about ₹1.04 crore.

As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport.