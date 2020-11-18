Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Smuggled gold worth 1.04 crore seized from train passengers
Picture for representation.

Kerala: Smuggled gold worth 1.04 crore seized from train passengers

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST ANI

  • The seized gold has a market value of about 1.04 crore
  • As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo

Kochi: The Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) on Tuesday seized 1.989 kilograms of smuggled gold bars and cut-pieces from two passengers traveling on a train from Chennai to Alleppey.

The seized gold has a market value of about 1.04 crore.

As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport.

