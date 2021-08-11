Kerala 'special stringent' lockdown from today. Guideline details here

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and in view of approaching festivals, Kerala has decided to implement new guidelines from today. Apart from it, the state has also enforced "special intensified stringent" lockdown restrictions in the panchayats or urban wards wherein the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8. "Micro-containment and testing shall be intensified in areas where new cases are on the rise," the order said.