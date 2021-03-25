OPEN APP
Kerala: SpiceHealth launches mobile RT-PCR covid testing facility

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With Covid cases rising in Kerala, SpiceHealth in association with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) on Thursday launched mobile testing laboratories in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Thrissur for conducting Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

Kerala is the fifth state after Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Delhi where SpiceHealth has set up mobile testing laboratories.

These laboratories are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research and each lab can conduct 3,000 tests per day,SpiceHeath said in a press release.

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said with the launch of the mobile labs in Kerala, theaim is to amplify testing in the state.

At a time when the infection was at an all-time high in India in November 2020, SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, had offered tests in mobile laboratories at 499, against the then existing rate of 2,400 in Delhi.

In another path-breaking initiative, test results were made available within six hours as compared to the existing 24-48 hour time frame.

SpiceHealth was also the first to introduce the innovative concept of mobile testing laboratories that could be placed in remote areas, in containment zones, in villages where access to hospitals and medical facilities was and remains a challenge, the release said.

