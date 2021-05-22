In the wake of rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Saturday decided to suspend practical exams for class 10 exams , news agency ANI reported. However, HSS and VHSC practical examinations will be conducted from 21st June to 7th July.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Kerala govt suspends SSLC IT practical exams. SSLC paper evaluation will be conducted from 7th to 25th June. HSS and VHSC practical examinations will be conducted from 21st June to 7th July.

The state on Saturday reported 28,514 new COVID19 cases, 45,400 recoveries and 176 deaths reported. The active cases stand at 2,89,283. Total 20,25,319 recoveries and 7,170 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Apart from Kerala, several other state governments have decided to postpone or cancel the boards exams in their state amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government also decided to postpone the class 10 examinations, which was scheduled to start on June 21.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said, "Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases."

"The increasing COVID cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parent-students and many school associations has resulted in this decision. A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down," said the minister.

Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies, he added.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government on last week decided to cancel class 10 board exams and said that mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. The government also announced to postpone class 12 exams.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation."

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities today decided to cancel the ongoing Class 10 board exams for remaining subjects and postpone the remaining Class 12 exams in view of rising coronavirus surge across the country.

The office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir stated, "In view of rising COVID19 cases, ongoing Class 10 exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and students would be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments. Ongoing Class 12 exams have been postponed."

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.