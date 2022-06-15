Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala state Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results by 3 pm, as per reports
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today, as per the Kerala Board officials. As per the reports, Kerala state Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results by 3 pm.
It is important for the students to note that the link for them to check the Kerala SSLC class 10 Results 2022 will be made available by 4 pm on the official website. Keeping in mind the list of websites provided by the officials, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also download the Saphalam App and PRD Live App to check their Kerala SSLC Results 2022.
Notably, around 4.26 lakh students appeared for their SSLC (Class X) exams at 2,943 centres across the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep. Around 1.91 lakh candidates registered for the exam in Malayalam medium, as per reports, the number of students appearing in English, Tamil and Kannada mediums are - 2.31 lakh, 2,151 and 1,457 respectively.
The Kerala board exams were conducted last year in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic while students and teachers were strictly advised follow Covid-19 protocols including the advisory to wear mask, carry their own sanitizer, as well observe social distance norms. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.47% in 2021 and total number of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations out of which 1,21,318 students secured first position in all the subjects.
