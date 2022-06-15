The Kerala board exams were conducted last year in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic while students and teachers were strictly advised follow Covid-19 protocols including the advisory to wear mask, carry their own sanitizer, as well observe social distance norms. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.47% in 2021 and total number of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations out of which 1,21,318 students secured first position in all the subjects.