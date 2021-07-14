Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 declared: How to check score

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 declared: How to check score

The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted in the second week of April this year
1 min read . 03:22 PM IST Livemint

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Students can check their class 10 results on these websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, education.kerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC result 2021: The Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result has been declared today at 2 pm. Registered students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala education minister V Sivan Kutty declared the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results in a press conference on July 14. Kutty said around 99.47% students have passed the examination. It is for the first time that the pass percentage has crossed the 99%-mark.

As many as 1,21, 318 students got A-plus grades, Kutty added. Last year, only 46,046 students got the A-plus grade.

Kannur district has reportedly topped the Kerala SSLC Result 2021. In Kannur, 99.85% students have passed the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examination.

However, the Wayanad district reported the lowest pass percentage. Students of the Malappuram district have scored a maximum A plus score, as per the media reports.

Students can check Kerala SSLC results on other websites as well including: keralaresults.nic.in ; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in ; education.kerala.gov.in; keralapareekshabhavan.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in, and sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted in the second week of April this year. However, the practical exams for SSLC students were cancelled this year due to Covid crisis.

More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centres including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep.

How to check Kerala SSLC class 10 result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear. Make sure you download the result

Last year, 98.82% students passed the Kerla SSLC class 10 exam and 1,837 schools got 100% results.

How to check Kerala SSLC class 10 result 2021 on ‘Saphalam’ app:

Step 1: Download the 'Saphalam’ app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enter the registered number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit to access the result

