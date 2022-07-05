The Revaluation Result for Kerala SSLC 10th was released by the board on Tuesday. The candidates who applied for revaluation can now check the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check the results with their registration number and date of birth.

Here's how to check the results

Visit the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in

As you land on the homepage, click on the 'SSLC Revaluation Result 2022' link.

Next, you will be redirected to a new page. You will be asked to enter your credentials - registration number and date of birth.

Next click on 'View Result' tab, then, the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 will display

Check the revised results, and then save and download for future use

The Kerala SSLC board examinations were held between March 31 and April 29. Over 4.26 lakh students appeared for Class 10 board exams. Those who opted for the revaluation of the answer sheet will the processing fee.

In case, there is any change in the Kerala SSLC grades, the same will be informed to students officially