Kerala SSLC revaluation results released: Follow 5 steps to check scoresheets1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 05:42 PM IST
The Revaluation Result for Kerala SSLC 10th was released by the board on Tuesday. The candidates who applied for revaluation can now check the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check the results with their registration number and date of birth.