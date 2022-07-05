Kerala SSLC revaluation results released: Follow 5 steps to check scoresheets

Kerala SSLC revaluation results released: Follow 5 steps to check scoresheets1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
The Revaluation Result for Kerala SSLC 10th was released by the board on Tuesday. The candidates who applied for revaluation can now check the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check the results with their registration number and date of birth.
The Kerala SSLC board examinations were held between March 31 and April 29. Over 4.26 lakh students appeared for Class 10 board exams. Those who opted for the revaluation of the answer sheet will the processing fee.
In case, there is any change in the Kerala SSLC grades, the same will be informed to students officially
