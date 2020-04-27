THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even before the resumption of flight services halted during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Kerala government has started online registration for all NRIs belonging to the state who want to return home from abroad. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a video conference yesterday with some non-resident Keralites (NRKs) regarding steps taken by the state government for those wishing to return to the state from foreign countries.

The CM announced that the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has opened online registration for those who want to come home due to the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic. Those stranded abroad would be brought back after the Centre gives the nod and flight services resume.

"Those returning should undergo screening at airports. All those returning should undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. Arrangements of isolation wards will be provided for those unable to go home," the chief minister said.

The Kerala government has made elaborate arrangements for expatriates on their return and they will undergo home quarantine after being landed to the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arranging special flights to bring the stranded Indians, especially from the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

The state government order has specifically mentioned that the registration is for arranging quarantine facilities in the state, if necessary, and not for getting any priority on flight bookings. After the NRKs register themselves, the government would draw up a list on how to bring them back as per priority. There has been a huge demand from the NRKs, settled in various parts of the globe to return to their home state due to the COVID-19 situation. Once the lockdown is lifted and air services resume, the government is expecting a huge influx of NRKs and Malayalees living in other states to come back to Kerala.

