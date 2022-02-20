Kerala saw a further decline in new COVID-19 cases as the state recorded 5,427 fresh infections and 92 deaths on Sunday. With this, the total caseload in Kerala stands at 64,68,990. Sunday's fresh infections are less than Saturday when it had recorded 6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases.

With new deaths, the total fatalities in Kerala rose to 64,145, the state health department data shows. Of the total 92 deaths, 9 were reported in the past 24 hours, and 39 were those that occurred in the past few days but were not recorded due to the late receipt of documents. A total of 44 more deaths were flagged as Covid deaths based on the Centre and SC's new guidelines.

With 14,334 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 63,38,031. As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state dropped to 66,018, the release said.

As many as 49,183 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 841 cases, followed by Ernakulam 767 and Kollam 537, the release said.

Karnataka eases testing rules for Kerala passengers

The Karnataka government has said passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report. “In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order. “However, those arriving from these states will have to present two-dose/full dose vaccination certificate," it added.

With PTI inputs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

