Kerala Story 2 movie release gets green signal as High Court lifts stay

Kerala Story 2 movie release gets green signal as High Court lifts stay. The film is slated to release today, Friday, 27 February

Updated27 Feb 2026, 04:33 PM IST
The Kerala Story 2 movie was slated to release on 27 February.
The Kerala High Court, on Friday, lited the stay on ‘The Kerala Story 2’ movie's release. Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan set aside an interim order which was earlier passed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas that put the film's release on hold for 15 days.

The movie can now hit theatres as scheduled. It is slated to release today, Friday, 27 February.

On Thursday, 26 February, Justice Kurian had granted an interim stay on the release of ‘The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond’, saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie, reported PTI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

