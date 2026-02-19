Kerala Story 2 row: CM Vijayan, Congress warn sequel aims to spread hatred, divide state

Kerala’s political leadership has escalated its criticism of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond after the release of the film’s teaser, warning that the sequel risks reviving communal tensions and reinforcing what they describe as a manufactured narrative about the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed concern over the film’s upcoming release, arguing that the first instalment was produced with the “intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition.” His remarks were followed on Thursday by a fresh attack from Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who accused the sequel of attempting to “insult and communally divide” Kerala through “inventing false stories”.

Vijayan says first film aimed to “spread hatred” and distort Kerala’s image In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan questioned how films he described as divisive were permitted to be screened while other works faced restrictions.

He asked how “poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society” were allowed to be screened, while a film like Beef was barred from a film festival.

The chief minister alleged that Sangh Parivar-linked centres had amplified what he called the false narrative of the first film, turning it into a wider political campaign.

“They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion,” Vijayan said.

He argued that Kerala’s record of communal harmony was precisely why the state had become a target for political forces seeking to polarise.

“Enemies of the state”: CM warns against attempts to disrupt communal peace Vijayan said the state’s long-standing absence of communal riots and its tradition of inter-community respect were being treated with hostility.

He described the forces behind such campaigns as “enemies of the state” attempting to destroy the peace and tranquility of the region.

“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism,” Vijayan said.

“It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” he added.

Congress joins attack, alleges trailer includes “baseless scenes” about beef On Thursday, Venugopal, the Congress general secretary and MP from Alappuzha, accused the film of deliberately fabricating allegations about Kerala to provoke division.

He claimed the upcoming movie aims to “insult and communally divide” Kerala by “inventing false stories” about people being forced to eat beef in the state.

Referring to the trailer, Venugopal alleged it was a “planned move” to create a misunderstanding about the state globally.

In a Facebook post, he also attacked the BJP government for supporting the first film, alleging it had been honoured despite being untrue.

“The central government's action officially recognising and promoting fake works that mock an entire state, is a threat to democracy itself. Such lies sponsored by the Sangh Parivar cannot break the secular mind of Kerala,” Venugopal contended in his post.

He further said the film’s depiction of forced beef consumption was designed to inflame sentiment.

“It is extremely objectionable to portray a state, known for its secularism and for not discriminating between people on the basis of food or clothing, in this way,” he said.

Venugopal urged Kerala’s public to reject what he called “poisonous campaigns”.

Film background: teaser released, first part won National Film Awards Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. Its teaser was released recently, setting off the latest round of political backlash.

The first film, The Kerala Story, won awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards — a point Venugopal cited as evidence that the central government was legitimising the narrative the film advanced.

A widening political battle over cinema and secular identity The emerging row reflects a broader national pattern in which films become flashpoints for political argument, with state identity, religious relations and the limits of artistic freedom all contested in public.