Kerala: Streets remain deserted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi amid lockdown

The streets of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi wore a deserted look on Sunday as the Kerala government imposed a complete weekend lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

With an active caseload of over 1.64 lakh, the state is seeing strict restrictions on 31 July and 1 August.

Further, a multi-disciplinary team from the Centre, consisting of six members, has also reached Kerala to help the state with its Covid-19 response.

The experts are scheduled to visit ten districts and were in Alappuzha on Saturrday. They will be on the ground at the worst affected, mainly southern and northern districts of the state which are reporting more positive cases.

"The visit will be followed by a briefing with the chief secretary of the state and secretaries of various other departments on 2 August. Other officials will also attend the briefing online," an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Covid situation

Kerala recorded more than 20,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday for the fifth consecutive day. However, there was a decline in fatalities and the test positivity rate also fell to 12.31%.

The state logged 20,624 fresh cases, pushing the infection caseload to 33,90,761, while 80 more deaths took the toll to 16,781.

As many as 16,865 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 32,08,969, leaving 1,64,500 active cases, a state government release said.

Malappuram was the worst affected district, logging 3,474 cases, followed by Thrissur (2,693), Palakkad (2,209), Kozhikode (2,113), Ernakulam (2,072), Kollam (1,371), Kannur (1,243), Alappuzha (1120), Kottayam (1,111) and Thiruvananthapuram (969).

Of the new cases, 98 are health workers, 112 had come from outside the state and 19,487 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 927 cases.

There are currently 4,55,078 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,26,640 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,438 in hospitals. There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.