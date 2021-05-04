Amid the worrying rise of COVID-19 cases, Kerala will go for stringent restrictions starting today. The restrictions will stay in place for six days till Sunday. On Monday, Kerala Police chief Lokanath Behara on Monday directed all district police chiefs and station house officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state.

The state will observe stringent restrictions starting today in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.Here's what's allowed and what's not during strict curbs in Kerala:

Employees of all central and state government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations dealing with emergency and essential services should be allowed unrestricted movement. They should produce ID proof on request.

The courier service and home delivery category are also exempted.

Concessions have also been granted for activities related to e-commerce.

Movements of public transport, goods carriage vehicles and private vehicles, autorickshaws and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal/stops/stands/hospitals and healthcare centres are allowed.

Weddings (maximum of 50 persons) are permitted strictly adhering to Covid protocols.

Funerals with a maximum of 20 persons following Covid protocol are permitted.

A woman police officer will be posted in each ward of the panchayat to ensure that those in the quarantine do not leave. Women police officers from the Women's Police Station, Women's Cell will be deployed for this purpose.

The district police chief will appoint a nodal officer in each district to ensure that the movement of oxygen and medicines is not disrupted. The law and order department has appointed the ADGP as the nodal officer for the Green Corridor system for oxygen transportation.

As many as 26,011 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 19,519 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday. The death toll stands at 5,450 while 13,13,109 patients have recovered so far.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.