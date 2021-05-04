Kerala: Strict Covid-19 curbs from today. What’s allowed, what’s not2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2021, 11:21 AM IST
Kerala will observe stringent restrictions starting today in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state
Amid the worrying rise of COVID-19 cases, Kerala will go for stringent restrictions starting today. The restrictions will stay in place for six days till Sunday. On Monday, Kerala Police chief Lokanath Behara on Monday directed all district police chiefs and station house officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state.
The state will observe stringent restrictions starting today in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.Here's what's allowed and what's not during strict curbs in Kerala:
As many as 26,011 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 19,519 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday. The death toll stands at 5,450 while 13,13,109 patients have recovered so far.
