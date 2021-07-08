Kerala student dies in road accident in UAE

Kerala student dies in road accident in UAE1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- The family hails from the Kannur district of Kerala.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A 19-year-old Indian student died after he crashed his car into a tree in the UAE, according to a media report on Thursday.
A 19-year-old Indian student died after he crashed his car into a tree in the UAE, according to a media report on Thursday.
Ibad Ajmal was driving the car when the accident occurred on Wednesday on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, Khaleej Times reported.
Ibad Ajmal was driving the car when the accident occurred on Wednesday on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, Khaleej Times reported.
Last month, he flew down to Abu Dhabi to spend time with his parents. The family hails from the Kannur district of Kerala.
“Ibad was alone in the car and must have dozed off while driving," said a close family friend after the funeral held on Wednesday evening.
A former student of the Abu Dhabi Indian School, Ibad was pursuing aircraft engineering and maintenance systems at the University of South Wales Cardiff campus in the UK.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!