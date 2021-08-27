{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kerala government will continue with the Sunday lockdown as the state has accounted for nearly 60% of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases.

The Kerala government will continue with the Sunday lockdown as the state has accounted for nearly 60% of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases.

An exemption was given in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks by the Kerala government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

An exemption was given in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks by the Kerala government. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Centre has asked the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews in areas with high Covid case numbers as the country reported over 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday.

The Centre has asked the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews in areas with high Covid case numbers as the country reported over 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement also said that the states had been asked to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity" and assured additional supplies of vaccines.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement also said that the states had been asked to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity" and assured additional supplies of vaccines.

Kerala CM rejects criticism against state's Covid management as ‘unwanted’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala CM rejects criticism against state's Covid management as ‘unwanted’

At a time when the Kerala government is drawing flak for its alleged failed coronavirus management in view of high test positivity rate and increased daily cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the criticism terming it as "unwanted" and suspected it as attempts to undermine people's support in its fight against the pandemic.

At a time when the Kerala government is drawing flak for its alleged failed coronavirus management in view of high test positivity rate and increased daily cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the criticism terming it as "unwanted" and suspected it as attempts to undermine people's support in its fight against the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an article published in the latest edition of "Chintha" weekly, one of the mouthpiece publications of the ruling CPI(M), he said a section in the society was making deliberate attempts to create confusion among people by criticising the state's disease management strategies.

In an article published in the latest edition of "Chintha" weekly, one of the mouthpiece publications of the ruling CPI(M), he said a section in the society was making deliberate attempts to create confusion among people by criticising the state's disease management strategies.

The Chief Minister's statement assumes significance as the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP were demanding him to end silence as the daily Covid-19 cases had crossed the 30,000 mark after an interval this week.

The Chief Minister's statement assumes significance as the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP were demanding him to end silence as the daily Covid-19 cases had crossed the 30,000 mark after an interval this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala clocks over 30k Covid cases for second day running

Kerala clocks over 30k Covid cases for second day running

Kerala posted 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second consecutive day it reported more than 30,000, and 162 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 39.13 lakh and the toll to 20,134. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala posted 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second consecutive day it reported more than 30,000, and 162 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 39.13 lakh and the toll to 20,134.

According to the central government, 58.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala.

According to the central government, 58.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, the state recorded 31,445 fresh cases, which was 68.11 per cent of the national total -- 46,164 -- of new infections in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 31,445 fresh cases, which was 68.11 per cent of the national total -- 46,164 -- of new infections in the last 24 hours.

As many as 18,997 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 37,11,625 and the number of active cases to 1,81,209, a state government release said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 18,997 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 37,11,625 and the number of active cases to 1,81,209, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,66,397 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 18.03 per cent. So far, 3.07 crore samples have been tested, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,66,397 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 18.03 per cent. So far, 3.07 crore samples have been tested, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among districts of the state, Ernakulam continued to record the highest numbers with 3,872 followed by Kozhikode 3,461, Thrissur 3,157, Malappuram 2,985, Kollam 2,619, Palakkad 2,261, Thiruvananthapuram 1,996, Kottayam 1,992, Kannur 1,939, Alappuzha 1,741, Pathanamthitta 1,380, Wayanad 1,161 and Idukki 900.

Among districts of the state, Ernakulam continued to record the highest numbers with 3,872 followed by Kozhikode 3,461, Thrissur 3,157, Malappuram 2,985, Kollam 2,619, Palakkad 2,261, Thiruvananthapuram 1,996, Kottayam 1,992, Kannur 1,939, Alappuzha 1,741, Pathanamthitta 1,380, Wayanad 1,161 and Idukki 900.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}