Kerala: TDB raises darshan time in Sabarimala by 1 hour after devotees' numbers rise
An official from the district administration said that the Board decided to modify the darshan timings in the second half of the day from 3 pm to 11 pm instead of from 4 pm to 11 pm.
Amid the increase in the number of devotees arriving for pilgrimage, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Sunday decided to increase the 'darshan' timings at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala here by an hour, reported news agency PTI on 10 December.
