In a heart-wrenching incident, an 18-year-old girl from Kerala's Kannur district has lost her life due to severe health complications stemming from prolonged starvation and extreme dietary restrictions. Sreenanda, a resident of Koothuparamba, succumbed to her condition while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thalassery, where she had been placed on ventilator support, according to an India Today report.

Also Read | 5 Ways To Maintain a Healthy Weight Without Dieting

Sreenanda's tragic demise serves as a stark reminder of the perils of anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder that has been increasingly prevalent in the post-Covid era.

Sreenanda, a first-year undergraduate student at Mattannur Pazhassiraja NSS College, had been intensely fearful of gaining weight, the India Today report stated.

Also Read | 5 ways to boost your metabolism without extreme dieting

This fear led her to follow diet plans reportedly suggested by online platforms, which ultimately resulted in her surviving almost entirely on a water diet. Sreenanda's relatives revealed to India Today that she had been skipping meals and excessively exercising over the past five to six months, concealing her actions from her family.

They noted that Sreenanda would hide the food provided by her parents and survive solely on hot water.

Medical experts suspect that Sreenanda was suffering from anorexia nervosa, a complex eating disorder characterised by an obsessive fear of weight gain.

Individuals affected by this condition often perceive themselves as overweight despite being underweight and resort to extreme measures to avoid eating.

Also Read | 5 proven strategies to manage weight loss without dieting

Sreenanda's condition had persisted for several months, during which she drastically reduced her food intake. About five months ago, she was taken to a hospital, where doctors advised her family to ensure she ate properly and sought psychiatric consultation.

Two months later, she was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College for further tests, with doctors reiterating the need for nutritional care and psychiatric support. However, her health continued to deteriorate.

Two weeks prior to her death, Sreenanda's blood sugar levels dropped significantly, and she experienced severe breathing difficulties, leading to her immediate admission to Thalassery Co-operative Hospital. Dr Nagesh Manohar Prabhu, a consultant physician at the hospital, confirmed to India Today that she was brought in around 12 days ago in a critical condition and was directly admitted to the ICU.

Also Read | How flexible dieting can help you lose weight

"She was hardly 24 kg, bedridden. Her sugar levels, sodium, and blood pressure were extremely low. She was put on ventilator support, but her condition did not improve, and she succumbed," Dr Prabhu told the media outlet.