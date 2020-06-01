While celebrated as one of the greatest shows on earth, and a major boost for the economy, it is also dreaded like a water bomb waiting over the heads in Kerala, where it first hits.

For the last two years, the monsoons have turned the coastal state into a living example of India’s vulnerability to the rains, destroying lives, crops, livestock and hundreds of thousands of homes. It continues to send ripples through the economy and has affected the geography and psychology of Keralites as they know it. This year, it is particularly worried as, like elsewhere in India, it is already battling a crisis because the coronavirus pandemic. Worse, a depression carried along with the monsoon is fast turning into a cyclone 'Nisarga' over the Arabian Sea.

But, like markets across India, it is also praying for stronger rains. Monsoon is the biggest season for Kerala's tourism industry, a backbone of the economy. Kerala's tourism department advertises itself to outsiders based on the melancholic images of forested hills drenched in rain and mist, and sightseeing cruises in laidback houseboats, and dodging puddles on the way to Ayurvedic spas.

A tourism industry veteran, who did not want to be named, said, "The rains are supposed to wash every distress away in India. Kerala too hopes a clean world awaits us post this monsoon, but not too washed away and too clean."

The monsoon is supposed to be an average or above average one this year, and could last for as long as four months, as per the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the nodal agency to battle disasters. The KSDMA brought out a revised handbook, spelling out clearly the tasks for each departments in order to gear up for the rains, in May.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, KSDMA has asked to keep ready four different types of relief camps by each village to city official headquarters. This is to save lives affected by the floods as well as to quarantine seperately those under observation for the virus infection. KSDMA has also developed a 101-point efficient practises to gear up for the monsoon challenge. On Sunday, the state also undertook a massive cleaning cleanliness drive to prevent vector-borne infections.

In another important step, a massive dredging exercise is on its way to widen from 250m to 400m the width of Thottappally spillway, in Alappuzha district, where water three rivers flow out to the ocean. The work involves removing about 3 lakh cubic meters of sand and is bound to be a big relief to the below-sea-level parts of Kuttanad region in Alappuzha, potentially the most vulnerable region in Kerala to the deluge.

The monsoon has already made its presence felt. Kerala has been receiving heavy showers for the last few weeks that has intensified on Monday. The Met department has issued the yellow alert for heavy rainfall is for its nine districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kannur. Together, they cover most of the southern and central regions.

"Heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated areas are expected to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours. The yellow alert is meant to warn the public and concerned officials to the situation," said KSDMA on Monday.

KSDMA also issued a warning to those who live in areas prone to floods, landslides, and riverbanks, saying that they should take special precautions in case of strong winds and rain. Those living in coastal areas should also take adequate precautions, it said.

— Press Trust of India contributed to this story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via