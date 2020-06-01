Kerala, the first stop, agog and afraid as monsoon arrives in India

For the last two years, the monsoons have turned the coastal state into a living example of India’s vulnerability to the rains, destroying lives, crops, livestock and hundreds of thousands of homes. It continues to send ripples through the economy and has affected the geography and psychology of Keralites as they know it. This year, it is particularly worried as, like elsewhere in India, it is already battling a crisis because the coronavirus pandemic. Worse, a depression carried along with the monsoon is fast turning into a cyclone 'Nisarga' over the Arabian Sea.