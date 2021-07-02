Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala, the gateway of monsoon, receives deficient rainfall

Kerala, the gateway of monsoon, receives deficient rainfall

A woman selling guavas by a roadside covers herself with a plastic sheet as it rains in Kochi, Kerala.
2 min read . 01:03 PM IST PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Though it has almost been a month after the South West Monsoon made its footfall, Kerala, the gateway of monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thirteen of the total 14 districts of the southern state received deficient rainfall while only one district received normal rains during the period from June 1-30, it said.

The neighbouring union territory Lakshadweep and Mahe, part of union territory of Puducherry, also received deficient rainfall during the period.

However, the monsoon is likely to be normal in the country in July, the weather agency said.

"Out of 14 districts in Kerala, 1 district received normal rainfall and the other 13 districts received deficient rainfall (during this year's monsoon season from June 1 to 30). Lakshadweep and Mahe received deficient rainfall," K Santhosh, Head, IMD unit here, said in a bulletin.

Based on the present synoptic features, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the first week of July.

"Cumulatively, normal rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe and above normal rainfall is likely over Lakshadweep during the first week," he said.

Though the normal onset date for the monsoon in Kerala, which marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country, was June 1, it arrived two days late this year.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said on Thursday that though the rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week of July, the precipitation activity is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of the month.

The advancement of the monsoon is unlikely to happen before July 7, he said, adding that since June 19, no progress has been observed in the advancement of the monsoon.

June recorded 10 per cent more rainfall than normal and a large part of it was received between June 3 and 19, he said.

Mid-latitude westerly winds, an unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and the absence of formation of a low pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal are some of the reasons for a break in the monsoon, Mohapatra added.

