Three undergraduate students from Scott Christian College, Nagercoil, died after a tourist bus overturned near Echo Point on Munnar Top Station Road during an afternoon tour on Wednesday, February 19. The bus carried 37 students and teachers, reported PTI.

The deceased students are identified as Aadika (19), Venika (19), and Suthan (19) from Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

The tourist bus was carrying students from Kanyakumari to Munnar on an excursion. The accident occurred when the bus overturned upon arrival, the report said citing police.

"Three students, including two girls and a boy, died in the mishap. It is said that there were at least 47 students on board, and at least 30 of them sustained injuries," a police officer told PTI.

According to police, the bus may have overturned due to high speed.

Two other students were injured and were taken to the medical college in Theni, while other injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The students were taken to Theni Hospital, including the deceased boy, as well, while injuries sustained by other students were not serious.

Second bus overturning incident in a day The Munnar accident is the second bus overturning accident reported in a day.

A similar incident was reported on Wednesday, February 19, after a school bus overturned, injuring 19 students in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus, Vikas lost control near Dhar river due to speeding up. Follwoing this, the bus moved from the road and overturned in a banana field. The bus was on its way from Haiderpur to Nepanagar.

Four students were severely injured due to the accident. The injuries included fractures in their arms, legs, and heads. The injured students were taken to a private hospital in Burhanpur.