At least 13 killed, several injured in massive fire at fireworks unit in Kerala's Thrissur; PM announces ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh after 13 people died while several others were reported injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district.
The ex gratia of ₹2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while ₹50,000 will be given to those injured in the incident.
According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), of those injured, at least five people are currently in critical condition, two were admitted to the ward, while 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident, ANI reported.
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has asked for expert medical care to be ensured for those injured in the explosion. She also instructed the Thrissur Medical College to make all necessary arrangements for their treatment and ordered the deployment of sufficient ambulances, including Kanivu 108 units, to the site.
Expressing condolences, PM Modi's office, in a post on X, wrote, "Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also took to his X and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the explosion at a fireworks facility in Thrissur, Kerala, just days before Pooram. The tragic loss of lives and the scale of devastation are heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. The government must ensure swift rescue efforts and immediate medical care for all the injured."
Expressing deep sorrow, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that he is pained to hear about the scale of the devastation and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not issued any remarks on the tragedy.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.