In the wake of massive surge in coronavirus cases, Kerala government on Monday decided to impose several restrictions, news agency ANI reported, As per the orders, cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars to remain shut, until further orders.

Shops and restaurants to be closed by 7.30 P.M., while take away and home delivery can continue till 9 P.M.. All social, political, cultural and religious functions are prohibited until further orders.

The order will come into effect from tomorrow, 27 April the state government said.

The government release said, the state is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in all the districts as a part of second wave of pandemic, in spite of the best efforts of the government to contain the spread of the disease. The rise in TPR and positive cases in steady in most districts for about a week now. Several measures have already been initiated to contain the spread of the pandemic. However, it has been assessed that further containment measures are necessary.

Here's is what's allowed and what is not

1) In religious places, people can be allowed for worship with 2 meter social distancing restricted to a maximum of 50 persons.

2) All meeting (government and private) should be held online.

4) Only election related counting arrangement, essential and emergency services shall be allowed on May 1 and May 2. Officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents, media representatives will be allowed at the counting centres on 2 May. It is mandatory for them to produce final vaccination certificate of two doses or a negative RTPCR test report obtained within 72 hours.

5) All social, political, cultural and religious functions are prohibited until further orders.

6) Only essential services and emergency services permitted on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturday will be a holiday for all government and quasi government and PSUs until further orders.

7) A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding. And only 20 people are permitted to be at a funeral.

9) Control room for migrant workers will be set up in all districts. Migrant worker will continue to work wherever they are.

10) All primary sectors like agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries etc, and secondary sectors like industries and MSMEs etc and constructions shall continue maintaining COVID protocols.

11) MGNREGS works may continue maintaining COVID protocols.

12) Essential services like health, revenue, disaster management etc shall function without any exemption.

Kerala logged 28,469 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 45 health workers, pushing the infection tally to 14.05 lakh as the toll mounted to 5,110 with 30 deaths, the state government said. As many as 8122 persons have been cured of the infection, taking the recoveries to 11,81,324 Presently 2,18,893 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.

