Kerala govt tightens Covid curbs, cinema halls, bars to remain shut

The government release said, the state is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in all the districts as a part of second wave of pandemic, in spite of the best efforts of the government to contain the spread of the disease. The rise in TPR and positive cases in steady in most districts for about a week now. Several measures have already been initiated to contain the spread of the pandemic. However, it has been assessed that further containment measures are necessary.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}