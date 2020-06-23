ERNAKULAM : Kerala, which had flattened the covid-19 curve, is now preparing to tackle community transmission, following a surge in infections from unknown sources. The state government on Monday announced strict restrictions on shopping and travel. It also decided to punish those violating quarantine norms, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, which saw a spike in cases.

Kannur town, which has the most number of cases, was placed under lockdown two days ago.

Thiruvananthapuram has remained on high alert after an autorickshaw driver, with no known contact with a covid-19 positive case or any travel history, tested positive on Sunday. He was found to be part of a crew shooting a television serial and may have met several people in the past few weeks, but the district administration is unable to trace the local contacts.

Between 4 May and 21 June, 69 cases of infections from unknown sources were recorded in the state, the health department said.

As many as, 16 people from Kerala who were checked on arrival from Tamil Nadu tested positive on Sunday. This points to a spread of the virus at the community level possibly going undetected.

Senior ministers, local elected representatives and health officials met on Monday to discuss the trend in the capital of the state and decided to implement stricter restrictions for passenger movement and commercial activities. They decided not to allow political protests with more than 10 participants. Attendance at government events has been limited to 20 people. Five major roads in the city will be shut from Tuesday.

The state government said traffic across borders will be heavily regulated and asked authorities to shut shop, and seize passports of foreign returnees if they jump quarantine.

“No community transmission of covid-19 has been detected yet, but the fear exists," said Kerala’s health minister K.K. Shailaja. “We will augment antibody testing to check the community spread of virus, in clusters where cases are reported of an unknown source of infection," she said.

