Kerala, TN, Telangana best performers in health; UP fast catching up: report

NEW DELHI: Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are the best performers in healthcare sector among large states, while Uttar Pradesh, a laggard previously, is catching up fast, showed the latest round of ranking by NITI Aayog, health ministry and the World Bank.

As per the ‘Healthy States Progressive India’ report released on Monday, Kerala emerged as the best performer in terms of overall performance for the fourth consecutive round. Uttar Pradesh ranked at the bottom among 19 large states in the 2018-19 report, however, topped in the latest report— for 2019-20-- in terms of incremental performance.

On the other hand, top two overall performers in the latest report--Kerala and Tamil Nadu--ranked twelfth and eight respectively in terms of incremental performance from the previous ranking, showed the report.

Telangana performed well both in terms overall performance as well as incremental performance and secured the third position in both instances in the latest report.

Among smaller states, Mizoram has emerged as the best overall performer as well as in incremental performance while among union territories, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir emerged as the leading performer in terms incremental performance although they ranked among the bottom in terms of overall performance. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Chandigarh were the top overall performers among union territories.

The health index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

For a vast majority of the states and union territories, there has been a shift in the overall performance ranking from 2018-19 to 2019-20. Among the 19 larger states, four improved their rankings while five states deteriorated in their rankings, and ten states retained their base year (2018-19) ranks, showed the report.

Among smaller states, Assam made the maximum improvement by moving up 3 ranks (from 15 to 12) while Andaman & Nicobar registered the maximum drop in rank, down from fourth to seventh place, the report showed.

A robust and acceptable mechanism is used for measuring performance and data is collected online through a portal maintained by NITI, said an official statement from the policy think tank.

“States are beginning to take cognizance of indices such as the state health index and use them in their policymaking and resource allocation. This report is an example of both competitive and cooperative federalism," the NITI Aayog statement said, quoting vice chairman Rajiv Kumar.

The index’s objective is to not just to look at states’ historical performance but also assess their incremental performance and it encourages healthy competition and cross-learning among states and union territories, the statement said quoting NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant. It nudges states and union territories towards building robust health systems and improving service delivery, the statement said

