Kerala to allow Sabarimala pilgrimage complying covid-19 protocol

Further giving details about the steps taken he said, "Pilgrims will have to start their return journey immediately after performing the darshan at Sabarimala. They will not be allowed to stay back in Pampa and Sannidhanam. Drinking water will be provided in steel containers for a refundable cost of ₹100, on the return of the container. Annadanam will be only for limited pilgrims and will be served on paper plates."